European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EWCZ. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

EWCZ stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.