Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.90.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $155.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average of $133.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $197,049.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,093.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

