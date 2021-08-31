Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline (NYSE:FRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRO. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Frontline has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.21.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter worth about $87,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Frontline in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.