Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 4.80 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
OTCMKTS EXSR opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.77. Exchange Bank has a 52-week low of $109.75 and a 52-week high of $175.00.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile
