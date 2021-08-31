F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 29th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 407,622 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

FSTX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.