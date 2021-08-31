F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,769 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks makes up approximately 1.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after purchasing an additional 151,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.98. 961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,962. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $97,275.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $352,115.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,955. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price target (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

