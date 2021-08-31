Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NYSE FN opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

