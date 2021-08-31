Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,838,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,833 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 7.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Facebook worth $3,724,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,717,995 shares of company stock worth $951,080,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $379.92. 304,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $381.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.04 and its 200 day moving average is $320.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

