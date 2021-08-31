Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Facebook by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $335,479,000 after purchasing an additional 119,176 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 362,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $125,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Facebook by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $37,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,717,995 shares of company stock valued at $951,080,888. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.38. 12,283,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,658,328. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $382.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

