Fagan Associates Inc. Buys 263 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after acquiring an additional 690,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after buying an additional 1,025,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

