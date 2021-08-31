Fagan Associates Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $233.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $233.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

