Falconswap (FSW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $142,030.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $142,030.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00057382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00862051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00103678 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

FSW is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

