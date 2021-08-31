FansTime (FTI) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $188,910.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00056317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.08 or 0.00836628 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00046979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00101691 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

