FantasyGold (FGC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $53,282.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00067151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00133234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00162705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.73 or 0.07194481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,073.51 or 1.00176364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.04 or 0.00878979 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

