Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the July 29th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. Fanuc has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

