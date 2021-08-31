FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 6,159 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.81 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

