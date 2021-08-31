FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,612,000 after purchasing an additional 465,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,742,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,271,000 after purchasing an additional 235,518 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $189.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.