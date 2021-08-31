Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Head to Head Contrast

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 18.33% 6.77% 2.10% Healthpeak Properties 25.71% -0.07% -0.03%

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Healthpeak Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $835.49 million 11.30 $131.71 million $4.52 26.85 Healthpeak Properties $1.64 billion 11.73 $413.56 million $1.64 21.83

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Realty Investment Trust. Healthpeak Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Healthpeak Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 10 4 0 2.29 Healthpeak Properties 1 4 8 0 2.54

Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $111.92, suggesting a potential downside of 7.78%. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus price target of $34.45, suggesting a potential downside of 3.77%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 93.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthpeak Properties pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 49 consecutive years and Healthpeak Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Federal Realty Investment Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes pharmacies, hospital ancillary service space, and outpatient services such as diagnostic centers, rehabilitation clinics, and day-surgery operating rooms. The CCRC segment include independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing units to provide a continuum of care in an integrated campus. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

