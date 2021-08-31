Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 243 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 33,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.55.

