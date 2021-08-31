Fiduciary Group LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,526 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $51,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.53.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $154.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.28. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

