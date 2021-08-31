Fiduciary Group LLC Takes $310,000 Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.42. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $79.59 and a twelve month high of $112.43.

