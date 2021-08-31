Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Sells C$103,100.00 in Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total value of C$103,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,475,800.

Nitin N. Kumbhani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 52,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total value of C$540,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 1,300 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$13,650.00.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fiera Capital Co. has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$11.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSZ. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.04.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

