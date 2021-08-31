Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Sells C$103,100.00 in Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total value of C$103,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,475,800.
Nitin N. Kumbhani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 52,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total value of C$540,800.00.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 1,300 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$13,650.00.
TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fiera Capital Co. has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$11.83.
About Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
