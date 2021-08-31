Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 56,218 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $34,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $205.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $208.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

