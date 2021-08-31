Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 529,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,935 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $30,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of -129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

