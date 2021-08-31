Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $42,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $151.31 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

