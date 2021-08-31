Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,762 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $55,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 27,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 356,177 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,719,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.