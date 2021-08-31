Fifth Third Bancorp Has $29.04 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Target were worth $29,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Target by 3,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Shares of TGT opened at $247.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

