Fifth Third Bancorp Has $48.27 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 565,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,304 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $48,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.68. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

