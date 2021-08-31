Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,490 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $64,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $307.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day moving average of $275.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $307.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

