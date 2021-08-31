Financial Analysis: ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) & Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS)

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Orgenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals -8.07% 17.57% 7.40% Orgenesis -192.07% -95.29% -67.67%

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orgenesis has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and Orgenesis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orgenesis 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.98%. Given ANI Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ANI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Orgenesis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Orgenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Orgenesis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Orgenesis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals $208.48 million 1.68 -$22.55 million $2.87 9.55 Orgenesis $7.65 million 16.68 $1.11 million N/A N/A

Orgenesis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Orgenesis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. The company was founded on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Baudette, MN.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments. The CDMO segment through MaSTherCell, comprises of services from cell therapy development through cell therapy manufacturing for and companies that provide end-to-end solution. The POC segment provides multitude of cell therapies including, but not limited to, cell-based immunotherapies, therapeutics for metabolic diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and tissue regeneration. The company was founded by Sarah Ferber on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.