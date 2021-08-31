Financial Contrast: Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) vs. Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beadell Resources and Golden Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals $5.64 million 14.91 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -7.38

Beadell Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Minerals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beadell Resources and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Golden Minerals has a consensus target price of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 122.61%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Beadell Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Beadell Resources and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Beadell Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beadell Resources Company Profile

Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

