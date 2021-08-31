FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in August

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,805,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 29th total of 3,476,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28,057.0 days.
FCBBF opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $19.15.
FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.