FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNGR traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,315. FingerMotion has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.32 million and a PE ratio of -34.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 444.21% and a negative net margin of 23.65%.

FingerMotion, Inc engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.