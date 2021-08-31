FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) shares rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 14,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 24,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEV. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

