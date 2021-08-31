Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

FCMGF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Alberta; Saskatchewan; British Columbia, and the United States.

