First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the July 29th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

FCRD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $139.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.71.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 108.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

