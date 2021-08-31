First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.39. First Horizon reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.47. 52,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,753,152. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

