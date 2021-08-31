First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Acquires 6,624 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after acquiring an additional 546,944 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,072,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,638,000 after acquiring an additional 154,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $84.09. 144,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,614,641. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

