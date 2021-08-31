First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Corteva were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after purchasing an additional 636,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after buying an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,468,000 after buying an additional 144,595 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after buying an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,387,000 after buying an additional 589,556 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.83. 28,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,793. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.