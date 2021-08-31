First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after buying an additional 411,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,160,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

WMT stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.33. The company had a trading volume of 152,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,647. The company has a market capitalization of $415.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.85. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $53,301,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,659,592.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.