First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.95. 192,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

