First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the July 29th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of FSD stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. 99,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,299. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $16.14.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.