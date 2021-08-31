First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the July 29th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of FSD stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. 99,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,299. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $16.14.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
