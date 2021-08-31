First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

FCT stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,880 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.