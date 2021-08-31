First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Up 21.7% in August

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 169,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,362. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

