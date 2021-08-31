First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

First Western Financial stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $217.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $31.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

