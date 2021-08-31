First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
First Western Financial stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $217.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $31.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.
In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About First Western Financial
First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.
