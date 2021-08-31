Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FGETF. Citigroup raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS FGETF opened at $10.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

