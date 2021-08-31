Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $708.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flushing Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Flushing Financial worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

