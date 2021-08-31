Font Hits Market Cap of $2.28 Million (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded up 29% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Font coin can now be bought for $5.90 or 0.00012548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Font has traded 47% higher against the dollar. Font has a market cap of $2.28 million and $253,044.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Font alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00056576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.58 or 0.00833051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Font Profile

Font (CRYPTO:FONT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,278 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.