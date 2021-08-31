Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,618 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,640 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 726,473 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

