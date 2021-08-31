Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $100.25

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.25 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 100.20 ($1.31), with a volume of 351,674 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 193.46 and a quick ratio of 193.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.25. The company has a market cap of £610.00 million and a P/E ratio of -83.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is presently -5.69%.

In other Foresight Solar Fund news, insider Peter Dicks acquired 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,285.76 ($1,679.85).

About Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

